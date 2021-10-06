Archive for Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Tonganoxie volleyball drops matches to ranked opponents

By Shawn Linenberger

October 6, 2021

The No. 8 team in Class 5A proved to be too much for the Tonganoxie High volleyball team Sept. 27.

Spring Hill jumped out to a 14-1 lead in the first set and never looked back.

The Broncos swept the match in three sets, 25-9, 25-9 and 25-11.

SHHS improved to 14-5 overall and 3-0 in Frontier League play, while Tonganoxie fell to 11-13 overall and 0-4 in league play.

The schedule didn’t get any easier. Next up for Tonganoxie was Louisburg, which came into the match at 15-6 overall and 3-2 in Frontier League play and ranked No. 4 in 4A.

The Wildcats improved to 16-6 and 4-2 after sweeping Tonganoxie at THS, 25-20, 25-11, 25-10, Thursday.

Tonganoxie fell to 11-14 and 0-5.

THS played again Tuesday after The Mirror’s print deadline Tonganoxie was at home against Ottawa (12-16).

Tonganoxie also has the De Soto tournament on Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

They then have Paola and Baldwin at home on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

