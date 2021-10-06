The Tonganoxie High girls golf team just keeps on rolling, with its top golfer setting a new school record in the process.

THS placed second Monday at the Anderson County tournament in Garnett with a 389. They were just behind team champion Fredonia, which shot a 381.

Hayden York led the team, winning her fourth straight individual title and breaking her own school record she set earlier this fall. York shot a 76 on Monday.

Other counting scores were Santiana Garcia and Emma Skelley with 102. Chilali Tanner shot a 109.

The other participants today were Keerstin McNeely and Abby Clarkson.

Tonganoxie was back in action Tuesday at Piper’s tourney at Dubs Dread after The Mirror’s print deadline.

THS will look to ride its strong play into the postseason next week.

“The girls need to keep focused and working hard for regionals next Monday at Clay Center,” THS coach Doug Sandburg said.

The 4A regional in Clay Center starts at 10 a.m. Monday. Other teams at the regional with Clay Center and Tonganoxie are Concordia, Eudora, Holton, Ottawa, Bishop Miege, Hayden and Wamego. Other regional sites are Chanute and Buhler.