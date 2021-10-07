Eli Gilmore finished as runner-up in one of the biggest high school cross country meets in the country Sept. 25.

The Tonganoxie High junior placed second in the Blue Division at the Rim Rock Farm Classic near Lawrence.

Gilmore finished the 5,000-meter run on the University of Kansas’ home course in 16 minutes, 36.3 seconds.

Council Grove sophomore Lakoddah Downes won the meet in 16:14.

Freshman Jett Gilmore placed 80th with a 18:53.2 time, while senior Nicholas Edholm finished 126th (19:52.5). Freshman Josiah Fountaine was 135th (20:03.2) and sophomore Michael Bottary 157th (20:25.1). Juniors Brandon Wilson (174th, 20:46.3) and Ben Farrar (189th, 21:09.2) also placed for the Chieftains.

Tonganoxie finished 16th out of 34 teams with 436 points. Smithville (Mo.) won the meet with 87 points. Eudora was the highest finishing Frontier League team. The Cardinals placed fourth with 226.

THS girls finish as one of top teams in Blue Division

Jocie Thomas led the Tonganoxie girls team at Rim Rock.

The freshman placed 19th with a time of 21:16.

Clearwater junior Hayley Trotter won the girls Blue Division varsity race with a 19:35.1 time.

Junior Kyleigh Thomas placed 28th (21:47.7), while sophomore Kinnley Hoffhines finished 32nd (21:51.7). Senior Brooklyn Lang placed 71st (23:05.3) and Chyanne Aaron 102 (23:59.8). Freshman Elena Edholm placed 128th (24:39) and senior Macy Geiger 155th (25:26.4).

The girls finished as one of the top teams in the meet, taking fifth with 192 points. Hermann (Mo.) won the meet with 98. There were 30 teams that competed on the girls side.

Eccles leads JV boys

THS freshman Piercen Eccles had the best Tonganoxie finish among junior varsity runners.

Eccles placed 62nd with a 20:12.7 time in the Crimson JV race. Fellow freshman Brock Gibbs placed 68th with a 20:16.9 time, while sophomore Colton Homgren placed 10th with a 29:36.6 time. Sophomore Roman Staples placed 100th with a 21:12 time, with freshman James Scott not far behind at 102 (21:16). Junior Robby Patterson placed 124th (22:00.5) and freshman Huston Albert 154th (23:41.1).

Tonganoxie boys JV placed 11th out of 22 teams with 322 points.

The THS girls did not field a JV team at Rim Rock.

Next up on the schedule is a 4 p.m. meet Thursday near Lake Perry with the Perry-Lecompton Invitational.

Cullen top runner for JV girls

Sophomore Molly Cullen led the Tonganoxie JV girls at Rim Rock. She finished the day with a time of 26:27.3.

Sophomore Emiline Lebano placed 77th (27:15.9), sophomore Alaina Rogers 83rd (27:40.5) and senior Madi Schifflebein 95th (28:01.5)

Tonganoxie has big day at Perry-Lecompton invite

Eli Gilmore won the boys varsity as the THS boys placed third at the Perry-Lecompton Invitational on Thursday at Lake Perry.

The THS girls placed second, with Jocie Thomas placing third overall individually.

Gilmore won the boys race with a 17:17.3 time. Jett Gilmore placed 16th with a 19:17.5 time and Josiah Fountaine 26th with a 19:55.5 time. Michael Bottary was right behind in 27th with a 19:58.2 time.

Nick Edholm finished 31st (20:20.9) and Piercen Eccles 37th (20:49.8). Brock Gibbs was 43rd (21:18.7).

Bishop Miege won the meet with 59 points, while Louisburg was second with 62 and Tonganoxie third with 101 in the 10-team field.

Thomas placed third with a time of 21:35.4 on the girls side. Piper’s Grace Hanson won the meet with a 19:31.6 time.

Kyleigh Thomas placed fifth for the Chieftains (21:59.9) and Boroklyn Lang 12th (23:27.2). Chyanne Aaron was 23rd (24:43.1) and Elena Edholm 33rd (25:32.8). Macy Geiger came in at 39th (25:56.6).

Louisburg won the meet with 39 points. Tonganoxie was second with 71 and Paola third with 91 in the eight-team field.

THS continues the season with a meet at 9 a.m. Saturday in Leavenworth. Tonganoxie will compete in an invitational at the University of Saint Mary campus.

Next up is the Frontier League meet on Oct. 14 at Baldwin.

Tonganoxie is back in Baldwin for a Class 4A regional on Oct. 23.