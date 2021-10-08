The Tonganoxie USD 464 Education Foundation is inducting the 11th and 12th classes into the Education Hall of Fame on Friday.

Criteria considered by the selection committee include outstanding service to the district by teachers, administrators and staff; outstanding contributions to education in our community by school board members and other citizens; and outstanding achievements in the field of education by alumni.

This year also marks the eighth annual presentation of the Alumni Achievement Award.

This honor is given to a graduate of Tonganoxie High School who has demonstrated outstanding achievement in areas such as career, community involvement, service and family.

Each honoree will receive a plaque during tonight’s induction ceremony and another plaque is on permanent display in the lobby of the Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center on the high school campus

The 2020 inductees were Cindy Stutzman Korb and John Korb and alumni achievement award winner Steve Hughes.

The 2020 inductees are Dr. Richard Erickson and Vickie Hughes, while the alumni achievement award winner is Tim Tice.

Here’s a closer look at the inductees for 2020 and 2021

2020 HALL OF FAME

Cindy Stutzman Korb

Cindy Korb graduated from Halstead High school in Halstead.

After graduation, she attended Emporia State University earning an undergraduate degree in elementary education with minors in both special education and early childhood in 1976. She earned a Master’s in learning disabilities in 1979.

In 1985 she completed the requirements for reading specialist certification. She and husband, John, moved several times early in their careers. Cindy was a special education teacher in Burlingame.

She taught both first grade and kindergarten in Tonganoxie from 1977-82, was a kindergarten teacher in Waverly from 1982-85, and Title I Reading teacher in the Seaman District in Topeka from 1985-88.

Upon returning to Tonganoxie in 1988, she taught fifth grade until retirement in 2009. She was the USD 464 Kansas Teacher of the Year Nominee for the 2000-01 school year.

Cindy was the chair of the Science Curriculum Committee for 15 years. While living in Tonganoxie, she was active in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, served as a local 4-H leader, helped form the Performing Arts Booster Club and was chair of the miniature quilt action for the Kaw Valley Quilters Guild. Upon retirement she and John moved to Kenya where Cindy taught high school English from 2010-15.



John Korb

John Korb started his schooling at Friendship Valley Grade School for five years being taught by Mary Wager.

The Kansas Unification Act in the 1960s had John going to the Tonganoxie Unified Schools until he graduated from high school. John earned his undergraduate (elementary education) and master’s (educational administration) degrees from Emporia State University.

John married Cindy Stutzman. They have two daughters, Dr. Katrina Korb, professor of educational psychology at the University of Jos in Jos, Nigeria, and Andrea Fallon-Korb, adjunct professor in sports psychology at the State University of New York in Oneonta, NY.

John started teaching first grade at Burlington Elementary before coming to Tonganoxie Elementary to teach fourth and then sixth grade from 1977-82.

He then was hired as an elementary principal first at Waverly and then Silver Lake Grade Schools from 1982-88.

He decided working with youth was his passion and returned to Tonganoxie teaching middle level grades, mainly in the area of math and geography and was chairperson of the social science department for four years. John has coached both at the junior high and high school level in football, boys and girls basketball and track and wrestling.

The Outstanding Teacher Award was awarded to him the spring of 2003.

He was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a leader in 4-H.

After retiring in 2009, Cindy and he decided to teach at high schools in Kitale, Kenya.

John and Cindy now live in Oneonta, N.Y., where they are active in their church and community.



2020 ALUMNI ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Steve Hughes

Steve Hughes, a lifelong resident of Tonganoxie, graduated in 1968.

After graduation he attended McPherson College to play football and to major in industrial arts education.

While attending McPherson College, he met and married his wife, Vickie. Steve and Vick were married in 1971 and have three children, Amy, Scott and Jeff, all of whom are Tonganoxie High School graduates.

He and Vickie have eight grandchildren. He is a member and has been actively involved in Tonganoxie Christian Church for more than 40 years.

He received his master’s in technology studies from Pittsburg State University in 1991. Steve retired in 2015 after 43 years in education. He was hired to teach traditional industrial arts classes. When he retired, the curriculum had evolved to building trades and computer aided drafting. His previous building trades classes built numerous large projects such as garages and the previous and current press box at Beatty Field.

The class built 17 houses for the Tonganoxie community.

Steve was responsible for creating the building trades scholarship. His love of sports was reflected in his career. He coached football for 22 years and track for nine years.

2021 HALL OF FAME

Dr. Richard Erickson

Richard Erickson graduated from Clear Lake High School in Clear Lake, Iowa, in 1973.

He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1977 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education and health. He was a two-time All-American wrestler at UNI.

Richard received his master’s degree from Central Missouri State University in 1979 in college student personnel administration and his education specialist degree in school administration (superintendency) from Central Missouri State University in 1981. Richard received he doctorate in school administration from University of Missouri-Kansas City in 1986.

He began his teaching career in 1978 at Pembroke County Day School in Kansas City, Mo., as a physical education instructor and head wrestling coach.

Richard served as assistant principal and athletics director at Basehor High School from 1981-84.

He served as superintendent in the Walker R-IV School District in Walker, Mo., from 1984-86, and as superintendent of Inman USD 448 from 1986-96. He then served as superintendent of Tonganoxie USD 464 from 1996-2009. Richard married Marcia Swisher in 1979 and they have two children: Ann Erickson Novosel, who is a pediatrician at Lawrence Pediatrics in Lawrence, and Dane Erickson, who is a chemical and mechanical engineer for Gelita in Sioux City, Iowa.





Vickie Hughes

Vickie Hughes is a lifelong Kansas resident.

She attended a small country school in central Kansas and graduated from Moundridge High School in 1968. As a freshman at MHS, she enrolled in a home economics class and immediately knew what she wanted for a career. She wanted to teach home economics, which is now called family and consumer science. She attended McPherson College and received her degree in vocational home economics, and also a new title, Mrs. Steve Hughes!

Another school that is very near and dear to her is Kansas State University where she completed many hours of classes. Her first year of teaching was at Jefferson County North High School.

She and Steve then moved to Tonganoxie. She developed the junior high home economics program and taught a half-day at the junior high and half-day at the high school. It ultimately came down to choice of where to teach. She chose middle level education. She taught more than 4,000 students during her career.

She hopes they learned as much from her as she learned from them! In 2006, she was named the Walmart Teacher of the year, receiving $1,000 for her school.

After teaching a total of 37 years, she retired in 2013. She has three grown children, all of whom she taught, and they are all Tonganoxie alums. She also has eight grandchildren.

2021 ALUMNI ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Timothy V. Tice

On Dec. 3, 1961, Merald and Shirley Tice became new parents of Timothy Vinson Tice.

He was welcomed home by his sisters Cindy and Debbie. When Tim was six weeks old, the Tice family moved from Overland Park to Tonganoxie.

Tim is now a proud uncle to two nieces, three nephews and one great-niece. Tim loved to ride his bicycle up and down Delaware Street. In honor of our country’s bicentennial celebration, Tim had ridden 1,776 miles on his bike. He also rode his bicycle many miles over several years to raise money for ‘Crop Walk.’

Along with riding his bike, Tim also participated in Special Olympics for many years. Basketball became ‘his’ game! He enjoyed bowling as well. Tim won many gold, silver and bronze medals. He participated in a program through the United Methodist Church designed to create guidelines for ministering to special needs people throughout the country.

With this program, he traveled over several summers to Denver, Nashville and Minneapolis, along with Spokane, Wash., and Albany, N.Y., and destinations in Texas.

He also did work in the Kansas City area as part of the program. Tim is a member of the Tonganoxie United Methodist Church where he has served as head usher for more than 30 years. Tim began working early, mowing yards in the seventh grade.

He eventually built a clientele of 20 by the time he was in high school. While in high school, the work study program placed him first as a volunteer at the Tonganoxie Elementary School library and then as a paid employee at Hallmark Cards during his senior year. Initially a volunteer at Tonganoxie Public Library, he later worked on the CETA program as a paid assistant to the librarian four day a week. During this time, Tim was also employed by Tonganoxie USD 464 on the CETA Program during the summer.

Tim had also worked at the local supermarket for three hours every morning and on Sunday evenings. Tim was hired to work full-time by the school district in 1991 as a custodian where he continues to work to this day.

One of his favorite memories of working for the district is when he was able to travel with the football team as a sideline worker as well as being a member of the chain-gang for home games.

PAST INDUCTEES

2010

Tom Beatty, James Conway, Colene Slawson DeHoff-Botts, Phil and Marilyn Roberts Lobb, Dr. Robert Matthews, and Charles E. and Corrine Wooten Miller.

2011 Don Conrad, Jean Morgan Harman, Phil Jeannin, Mildred McMillon, Myrle Pettingill Leavitt; Arthur “Bo” Himpel Alumni Achievement

2012

Wanda Smith Robb, Lee Smith, Shirley Beach Tice; WJ Bill Stephenson Alumni Achievement

2013

Marie McDaniel, Marvin Pine, Phil Williams; Jim Grinter, Alumni Achievement

2014

Helen Lohman, Marian Williams, Dr. Stephen McClure; JW Evans, Alumni Achievement

2015

Joan Cronemeyer, Pat Wakeman, Kathy Walker; Susie Parmer, Alumni Achievement

2016

Kenneth Hardy, Jeanie Williams, Deniece Wakeman; Art Hancock, Alumni Achievement

2017

Mark Mall, Cheta Mark, Karen Stephenson; Marilyn Daniels, Alumni Achievement

2018

Debby Wedel, Sarah Kettler, Larry Meadows, Dr. Dick Dean; Bill New, Alumni Achievement

2019

Elizabeth Cronemeyer, Ken Mark, Ron Moore,; Kay Soetaert Alumni Achievement

The Tonganoxie USD 464 Education Foundation was established to raise funds to foster, promote and encourage the furthering of public education in USD 464 through community involvement and financial support.

