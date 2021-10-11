It’s been a record-setting season for Tonganoxie High girls golf.

THS golfers hope that momentum continues this morning in Clay Center.

The Chieftains are making the more than two-hour drive west for a Class 4A regional at the Clay Center Country Club.

THS won four tournaments during the regular season this year, taking second in three more and third in another invitational. Individually, Hayden York has been breaking records, setting a new program record for consecutive titles and low score. She also broke her own low-score record for the program, which is in its fifth year. Her current school record is 76, which she set a week ago at the Anderson County invitational in Garnett.

The forecast will be slightly better in Clay Center than in soggy Tonganoxie this morning.

Forecasts call for 59 degrees and sunshine with little chance for rain when the regional starts at 10 a.m. A wind out of the northwest at 11 mph is also expected.

All golfers will tee off at 10 a.m. at the regional.

Hayden York is in Group 1 and Santiana Garcia in Group 3 on the first hole.

Chilali Tanner is in Group 4 and Emma Skelley in Group 5 starting on the ninth hole and Keerstin McNeely in Group 6 on the eighth Hole. Abigail Clarkson is in Group 7 starting on the seventh hole.

Other teams at the regional are Clay Center, Eudora, Holton, Ottawa, Bishop Miege, Hayden and Wamego. The other two 4A regional sites today are at Hesston Golf Course for the Buhler Regional and Stone Creek Golf Course in Chanute for the Chanute Regional.

The 4A state championship will be next Monday and Tuesday at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.