Tonganoxie USD 464’s official Sept. 20 headcount was 1,904 for the school district, Assistant Superintendent Tonya Phillips reported at Monday’s regular school board meeting.

That’s up from 1,902 a year ago.

The full-time equivalent is up as well, going from 1,848.7 to 1,863.5. If a student attends half-time, they are counted as 0.5. Adjusted FTE uses a three-year average. That is 1,931.5 this year, down from 1,939.5 a year ago.