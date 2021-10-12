Today's news

Tonganoxie USD 464 enrollment in line with 2020-21

Tonganoxie USD 464 school board members discuss plans for reopening school during their regular meeting Monday at the Tonganoxie Elementary School library.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

October 12, 2021

Tonganoxie USD 464’s official Sept. 20 headcount was 1,904 for the school district, Assistant Superintendent Tonya Phillips reported at Monday’s regular school board meeting.

That’s up from 1,902 a year ago.

The full-time equivalent is up as well, going from 1,848.7 to 1,863.5. If a student attends half-time, they are counted as 0.5. Adjusted FTE uses a three-year average. That is 1,931.5 this year, down from 1,939.5 a year ago.

