Leavenworth County had 111 new positive community cases between Sept. 27 and Oct. 4, with 86 being unvaccinated people and 30 being vaccinated.

There were six people being hospitalized in the county as of Oct. 4, with all being unvaccinated.

LCHD also reported that eight Lansing Correctional Facility cases were being transferred to another jurisdiction, while five community cases also were being transferred

There were 149 community recoveries in that week span and officials were monitoring 138 active cases as of Oct. 4.

1,469 COVID-19 tests were administered from Sept. 26-Oct. 4,with 1,354 being negative tests.

Active cases in Tonganoxie were down from 28 to 22 in that one-week span. Basehor stayed at nine active. Fairmount, Reno, Sherman, Stranger and Tonganoxie townships saw a notable drop in active cases, from 54 to 35.

In fact, active cases were down throughout the county, aside from Basehor, but its number stayed flat. Lansing went from 29 to 20 and Leavenworth dropped from 43 to 38.

The next walk-in vaccination clinic at the Leavenworth County Health Department will be Thursday.

The clinic will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at the health department, 500 Eisenhower, Leavenworth.

Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines are being offered.

No appointment is necessary and there are no residency requirements to get the vaccines in Leavenworth County. Various doses are available, including third doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to qualified immunocompromised individuals.

A Pfizer booster vaccine is available for individuals who are 65 or older or individuals 50-64 with underlying medical conditions that make them at risk for severe COVID-19.

As of Oct. 4, LCHD had administered more than 35,000 vaccine doses.

Here’s a breakdown of doses the health department has administered as of last week’s report. There were no reports Monday due to the government holiday, this week’s statistics will be released today. The vaccine numbers are as follows: Moderna, 16,012 first doses, 15,603 second doses and 268 third doses; J&J, 1,441 doses; and Pfizer, 857 first doses, 749 second doses and 74 third doses.