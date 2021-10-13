Halloween events and other fall festivities are being planned this month in the Tonganoxie area.

Friends of the Tonganoxie Library is having a lawn decorating contest this Halloween season in Tonganoxie.

Participants can donate $10 and their address will be listed on a map of “spooky” residences that will be available online and at the library. The public will vote on the best decorated yards and the most popular house will win half of the prize money, a special award and of course, bragging rights.

The entry deadline is Friday.

Starting today and running through Halloween, the library also is having a Halloween costume exchange. Patrons can donate their gently used, clean costumes or pick out a gently used, clean costume in October.

The library also has Drop Dead Decorations from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays in October starting this week. The program is open to all ages while supplies last. People can drop in for quick make-and-take fall decorations.

The Tonganoxie Public Library also will be having a Spookalicious Halloween Party at noon Wednesday, Oct. 20. Families can join in for themed lunch menu items, Halloween Bingo and other games and prizes. The party will last from noon-1:30 p.m.

Genesis Schools will have its big fall fundraiser later this month as well with the Fall Festival from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 22 at the school, 204 Washington St.

Spooktacular will be making its return to downtown Tonganoxie as the Tonganoxie Business Association gets ready for what’s expected to be a big crowd after the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic at the time.

It will be 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29 along Fourth Street.

The McLouth Threshing Bee also is bringing back its haunted hayrides on Saturday nights through the end of the month starting this weekend. More about that event can be found on page 4A in McLouth Happenings.

And on Halloween, Tonganoxie Christian Church will have Trunk or Treat at Chieftain Park. Vehicles will be decorated for the event, which will be 4-6 p.m. at the park.

If there are more Halloween-themed community events that organizations are planning, email editor Shawn F. Linenberger at slinenberger@tonganoxiemirror.com.