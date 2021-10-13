Archive for Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Final Tonganoxie Farmers Market night of the season is Thursday

Annabelle Frese Designs | Stranger Creek Creative

By Shawn Linenberger

October 13, 2021

The Tonganoxie Farmers Market is about to wrap up its first season later this week.

Shoppers will have a final chance to browse and purchase from 5-8 p.m. this Thursday outside the Tonganoxie Public Library, 217 E. Fourth St.

The farmers market took place every Thursday starting in mid-May.

