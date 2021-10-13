Archive for Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Final Tonganoxie Farmers Market night of the season is Thursday
October 13, 2021
The Tonganoxie Farmers Market is about to wrap up its first season later this week.
Shoppers will have a final chance to browse and purchase from 5-8 p.m. this Thursday outside the Tonganoxie Public Library, 217 E. Fourth St.
The farmers market took place every Thursday starting in mid-May.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment