A Kansas City, Kan., man was found guilty of attempted involuntary manslaughter this past week in Leavenworth County District Court.

Daniel Wayne Owens, 46, was found guilty after a three-day jury trial of attempted Involuntary manslaughter. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov 12, 2021.

According to a release from the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office, on Feb. 13, 2019, the defendant entered the home of Danny O. Clark in Easton. While there, Owens shot Clark multiple times in the head and neck. Clark survived his injuries. The defendant then fled the state before being arrested in Nebraska.

“We put forward the best case we could and the jury decides from there.,” said Todd Thompson, Leavenworth County Attorney. “We are very appreciative of the hard work our Sheriff’s department put into this case. We are lucky to have them.”