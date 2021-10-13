War of the Worlds month to be celebrated with movie showing

It was on the eve of Halloween in 1938 that Orson Welles aired his original broadcast of War of the Worlds that still lives on as a classic today.

The Linwood Community Library is celebrating the book and its many adaptations this month with two programs.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, come watch the 2005 Steven Spielberg movie adaptation featuring Tom Cruise.

The movie will be shown indoors on the library’s large projection screen.

Then, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29, learn the real story behind Orson Welles and his radio broadcast. Were Americans really that frightened?

Those interested in this program can either join via Zoom or visit the library and watch the virtual program in person.

To receive the Zoom link, email director@linwoodlibrary.org The library will also have various editions of the book available for checking out throughout October.

Open firehouse event

The Reno Township Fire Department, 12755 238th St., Linwood, will host an open house at the department’s firehouse this weekend.

The event will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

Those who visit the celebration will have a chance to meet the firefighters and see the trucks.

The firehouse will also be serving chili and hot dogs at the event.





Pre-Halloween family event is Oct. 30

The Linwood Community Library and its Friends group is hosting a special family fun event for Halloween weekend.

The event, which will feature a variety of games to play and activities to do, is scheduled for noon-2 p.m. Oct. 30.

There will be a professional face painter throughout the day for all ages (2 years and older). A costume contest will take place at 1 p.m., with five different categories and prizes to be awarded to all of the Halloween winners.

Children will also receive a candy-filled treat bag at the afternoon celebration during Halloween weekend.