McLouth High volleyball is in a good position with just two matches left in the regular season.

The Bulldogs, at 20-7, have the No. 3 spot in the Oskaloosa substate as of Monday.

Jefferson County North is the top seed at 23-5, while Jackson Heights is the No. 2 seed at 21-6.

Jackson Heights has four matches left, while JCN has seven matches left before the postseason.

McLouth will finish no lower than their current seed, but could climb to the top seed depending how the final two weeks play out.

Maur Hill-Mount Academy (13-14) currently is the No. 4 seed, while Atchison County (9-19) is the No. 5 seed. Valley Falls (10-22) is the No. 6 seed and Riverside (Wathena) is the No. 7 seed currently (3-27). Oskaloosa (2-22) is the No. 8 seed and Horton (1-22) the No. 9 seed.

McLouth will take on Maur Hill and Jackson Heights on Tuesday in their final matches of the regular season.

MHS is 2-0 this season against Maur Hill-Mount Academy, but they’ve been tight contests. The Bulldogs swept the Junior Ravens on Sept. 14 (25-17, 26-24) and then needed three sets on Oct. 2 (25-21, 22-25, 25-21). Both matches were at neutral sites.

McLouth is 1-2 against Jackson Heights, losing to the Cobras in three sets on Sept. 15 at JHHS and then splitting matches in a tournament Oct. 2.

Jackson Heights won the first meeting, 25-12, 25-27, 25-22. The Cobras won again in tournament play, 25-23, 16-25, 26-24, but the Bulldogs got their first victory of the season against the Cobras in that tournament with a 25-15, 25-15 decision.

McLouth is 12-0 against seeds 4-9 in the Oskaloosa substate heading into this week’s action.

The Bulldogs were on a seven-match winning streak before falling this past Saturday to JCN.

The Chargers are 2-1 against the Bulldogs this season. JCN won Sept. 7 at home (25-14, 16-25, 25-15), but McLouth won the rematch Sept. 21 at MHS, 25-17, 17-25, 25-22.

JCN won the third match, this time in tournament play on Saturday in another three-set battle. The Chargers won, 25-17, 14-25, 27-25.

McLouth has played some opponents outside of the Northeast Kansas League and has held its own.

MHS faced Centralia on Oct. 2 in tournament play. The Panthers are ranked No. 1 in Class 1A Division I at 25-3. The perennial state power swept MHS in two sets, but the Bulldogs nearly forced a third set. Centralia won, 25-17, 28-26.