Tonganoxie High FFA members are headed to nationals after competing Sept. 30 at the Northeast Area State Land and Homesite competition near Onaga.

THS members won the land portion of the competition, earning them a spot at the national competition in May.

Tonganoxie FFA’s second team also was just short of the Top Ten, as that squad placed 11th.

Gabriel Altenhofen earned the champion title and Graham Foley was just a few points behind him in second. In the homesite portion, Team 1 placed fifth and Team 2 placed 10th.

Overall results

THS placed first and 10th

Individual and results

First, Gabriel Altenhofen; second, Graham Foley; eighth, Dalton Regehr; 10th, Rachael Kesinger.

Homesite

Teams placed fifth and 10th

Individual results

Kadence Price, 12th; Dalton Regehr, 14th; Graham Foley, 15th; and Rachael Kesinger, 17th.

FFA team competes in land evaluation event

Tonganoxie FFA members also participated in a land evaluation competition on Sept. 29.

Members evaluated land for crop, pasture and home use and determined texture, slope, erosion, permeability and surface runoff as some examples.

Based on their evaluations, the members then recommended land uses and treatments for the landowner.

The event marked the Tonganoxie High FFA members’ first shot at land evaluation, as the competition was canceled last year.

Tonganoxie’s senior and intermediate teams placed ninth overall in their divisions.