The McLouth High boys cross country team nearly won a title Saturday in Leavenworth.

MHS placed second at the Pleasant Ridge Invitational, finishing with 54 points, just four points behind Eudora, which scored 50 in the race on the University of Saint Mary course.

The MHS girls placed fifth overall in their varsity race.

Junior Henry Cloyd placed third in the boys varsity race with a time of 17 minutes, 22.3 seconds. Senior Jared Plake finished right behind Cloyd in fourth with a 17:41.8.

Junior Dylan Stemmons placed 10th (18:21.8), sophomore Andrew Cloyd 13th (18:35.1), junior Zach Hedden 27th (19:12.9), senior Alex Bennett 32nd (19:42.4) and junior Ryan Beach 47th (20:38.7).

On the girls side, senior Nina Hedden finished third with a 20:34.3 time. Senior Reagan Clark also finished in the Top 10, taking ninth with a 21:11.6 time. Senior Kaya Schupp finished 48th (26:57.1), junior Sky Forsberg 50th (27:05.3) and sophomore Maisyn Lilly 52nd (27:32.9).

Senior Aniyah Olson ran in the junior varsity race, taking 25th with a 37:57.2 time.

Running in the boys junior varsity race were junior Camden Weisenbach (10th, 20:54.8), freshman Cooper Kasson (39th, 24:17.8), freshman Noah Shank (41st, 24:23.8) and sophomore Collin Coit (43rd, 24:26.7).

McLouth’s next meet will be the Northeast Kansas League Meet on Thursday at the Horton Country Club.

From there, it’s on to a Class 2A regional Oct. 23 at Central Heights near Richmond.

The girls race starts at 10 a.m. and the boys race at 10:35 a.m.

Teams at the regional with MHS are Northern Heights, Valley Heights, Chase County, Atchison County, Erie, Mission Valley, Horton, West Elk, Jackson Heights, Lyndon, Sedan, St. Marys, Valley Falls, Wabaunsee and Yates Center.

Other regional sites are Buhler, Chase County and Great Bend.