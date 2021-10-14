McLouth faced another state powerhouse Friday.

The Bulldogs headed west to play at Silver Lake, which currently is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A.

The Eagles jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but it was the second quarter that put the game away. SLHS scored 35 in the second 63-6.

A bright spot for McLouth was senior quarterback Rylan Begaye, who was able to scamper for a 46-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. It marked the Bulldogs’ first score of the season

MHS, which didn’t play the first two weeks of the season due to COVID-19 protocols, was shut out in its first three games of the season. Friday’s loss dropped the Bulldogs to 0-4 on the season, but the schedule also has been brutal.

The first four opponents are now a combined 20-4, including undefeated Rossville, which also is the top-ranked team in 2A. MHS fell to Rossville, 66-0, on Sept. 24 at Rossville.

The final two regular season games appear to be a more favorable portion of the schedule. MHS hosts a 1-5 Mission Valley team this Friday and then takes on arch-rival Oskaloosa on Oct. 22. The Bears are 0-6.

Mission Valley got its first victory of the season last week with a 40-12 victory at Oskaloosa. The Vikings lost to Silver Lake, 63-0, on Oct. 1, but barely lost to Pleasant Ridge, 34-28, on Sept. 24 near Easton.

PRHS shut out McLouth, 50-0, the following week.