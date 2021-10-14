Tonganoxie High boys soccer went 2-0 this last week and now is in the midst of a longer break as the Chieftains prepare for one of the top teams in the Frontier League.

THS improved to 3-2-1 in Frontier League play and 7-5-1 overall after last week’s victories. Tonganoxie blanked Junction City, 3-0, Oct. 4 at home and then picked up a 2-0 Frontier League victory Thursday at Ottawa.

Tonganoxie pulled ahead of Junction City with a Lukas Parizek goal right before the halftime buzzer on an assist from Mason Khanthaboury.

Brenan Kuzmic scored with around 6 minutes left in the second half and then scored again about 70 seconds later, this time with an assist from Parizek.

Against Ottawa, Parizek again scored right before the half, this time with about a minute left on the clock. Trent Barnes had the assist on the first goal. Tonganoxie’s other goal came with about 10 minutes left in regulation when Cooper Waters scored on an assist from Daniel Zesati. THS goalie Jackson McWilliams had 13 saves against Junction City and 11 against Ottawa.

THS now gets ready for this Thursday’s league clash with Baldwin. The Bulldogs are 6-2-1 in league play and 10-3-1 overall.

Tonganoxie has its final home match Tuesday against Seaman (4-7) and then finishes up the regular season Oct. 21 at Eudora. The Cardinals are 4-1-1 and 10-2-1.

At 7-5-1, THS is the No. 6 seed in the East Regional entering this week.

The Top 3 seeds in the region entering this week are Frontier League members: No. 1 Eudora at 10-2-1, No. 2 Louisburg at 10-3-1 and No. 3 Baldwin at 10-3-1. LHS has the No. 2 spot currently, as both teams have scored 46 goals this season, but Louisburg has allowed 13 goals compared to Baldwin, which has surrendered 17.