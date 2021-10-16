This one likely didn’t cause blood pressure levels to spike too much.

Entering Friday’s game against Bonner Springs, Tonganoxie had five straight games be decided by seven points or less, two of which went into overtime.

Bonner took the early lead, but Tonganoxie answered and eventually built a sizable lead on its way to a 49-12 victory at David Jaynes Stadium in Bonner Springs.

Sam Kleidosty scored five touchdowns for the Chieftains, who improved to 3-3 in Frontier League play and 3-4 overall in their bets offensive output of the season while allowing just two touchdowns.

THS coach Al Troyer commended his team on its efforts against Bonner Springs, noting that the team has made progress this season.

Tonganoxie very well could be sitting at 5-1 with that string of close games.

But the Chieftains also racked up the penalties in those games including 215 yards of penalties in losses to Louisburg (105) and Piper (110).

On the first real crisp fall night of the season Friday, THS had just two penalties for 15 yards.

Tonganoxie racked up 455 yards on the ground, with Kleidosty leading the way. The senior had 244 yards on 21 carries and five rushing touchdowns. Junior Colton Brusven amassed 19 carries on 142 yards and two couthdowns, while senior Andrew Colvert had 30 yards on three carries and senior Devyn Splichal 33 yards on three carries. Junior Wyatt Harris ran the ball once for six yards.

THS sophomore quarterback went 3-for-6 with 52 passing yards and an interception.

Kleidosty also had two catches for 37 yards, while Brusven had catch for 16 yards.

Defensively, senior Jesse Young got an interception in the second quarter after Tonganoxie had just pulled ahead, 21-12. THS scored on its next offensive series, which started in Bonner Springs territory thanks to Young’s pick.

Colvert also had an interception, which he ran back 30 yards. The senior paired the pick with a sack, as he tackled the Bonner Springs quarterback for a loss in the first half. Senior Connor Bruch led Tonganoxie with seven tackles (all solo). Splichal had five solo tackles in the victory as well.

Senior Gabe Bailey had five tackles (four solo), while sophomore Isaiah Holthaus had four solo tackles.

Overall, 13 different players had at least one tackle Friday night.

Bonner Springs had flashes of offensive firepower in that first half with the two scores. The second came on a pass play that went 72 yards thanks to some shifty moves and yards after the catch.

But BSHS just couldn’t put together enough of those plays. Bonner dropped to 1-6 on the season with the loss.

Tonganoxie currently is one of three teams sitting at 3-4 in the Class 4A East Bracket.

Eudora and defending state champion St. James Academy are the other two, with the three currently in the middle of the 16-team bracket. Those teams are in the Nos. 7, 8 and 9 slots after Week 7, but there could be substantial shuffling with the pivotal Week 8.

Tonganoxie could enter the postseason as high as No. 4, but No. 5 or lower seems the more likely scenario. Piper currently is No. 4 at 4-3 and plays Bonner Springs next week.

St. James plays Bishop Miege (2-5) next week in a game that likely will have a big impact on seedings as well.

Tonganoxie turns its attention to Ottawa, which lost Friday to Lousiburg, 40-13.

The Cyclones are 2-5 in both league and overall.

“We have to worry about one team at a time,” Troyer said. “Ottawa is better. They’ve been doing some good things.”

The game will start at 7 p.m. Friday at Beatty Field and will be Senior Night.