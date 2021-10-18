The Tonganoxie City Council will have a work session before tonight's regular meeting.

The work session, which will focus on discussion of current and future utility projects, starts at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers, 303 Bury St. The notice of the public meeting can be accessed here.

Council members will then convene at 7 p.m. for their regular meeting in City Council Chambers.

Meetings are open to the public. Residents also can view the city council meeting on the City of Tonganoxie's YouTube Channel here.

The city also posts the agenda for each council meeting in advance of the meetings. Readers may click here for tonight's agenda.

Council meetings generally are 7 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month.