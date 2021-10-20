Sean Cecil, 43, was sentenced to 38 months at the Kansas Department of Corrections for possession of heroin with the intent to distribute and counterfeiting U.S. Currency during proceedings Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.

Cecil and several other persons were arrested after officers with the Leavenworth Sheriff’s Office raided a house in which Cecil was staying, according to a release from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson’s office.

Officers were part of a joint investigation involving several agencies and operated off information and surveillance of the property showing it had been used as part of a network of distribution of illegal drugs and to produce and distribute counterfeit U.S. Currency. At sentencing the state requested an aggravated term of imprisonment which the Court granted without objection from the defense.

“We have seen a real rash of counterfeit money in our community prior to this,” Thompson said. “People just possessing it knowing it’s counterfeit is a crime, so us convicting someone participating in producing it is huge. We will continue to go after those doing this. It hurts businesses and our economy.”