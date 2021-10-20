Things definitely were going Tonganoxie’s way on Senior Night.

Tonganoxie High volleyball played its final home match of the year Monday against Atchison.

THS won the first match, 25-9, and then the second, 25-11.

At one point a ball bumped on Tonganoxie’s side found its way above one of the dual-court volleyball nets near the ceiling. The ball rolled around on the net and then dropped. THS was able to play it and keep the volley alive. The Chieftains eventually scored the point.

The Phoenix jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the third set before THS coach Sara Poje Schmidt called a timeout.

Her team responded, as THS eventually tied the set, 6-6. Later in the set, the teams tied at 15, Tonganoxie and Atchison battled through a long volley before THS eventually got the point. Tonganoxie finished the set on a 10-4 run and eventually won, 25-19. Atchison had the serve trailing, 24-19, when AHS was called for a foot fault.

Schmidt was pleased with how Tonganoxie finished out the match. She also commended the student section for coming out in good numbers.

“There was energy in the gym,” she said.

There also was some good-natured fun. Kasia Baldock and a service error in the third set and Schmidt let her know it. The THS coach has a rule that a player owes her ice cream if any of them commits a service error out of a timeout or on game point.

THS improved to 14-22 with the victory and got the Chieftains back in the win column on a night when two seniors were honored before the match: Hattie Baldock and Lauren Schoenhofer. The team last played Oct. 12 against Baldwin. The Bulldogs won in three sets, 25-14, 25-22, 25-13.

Tonganoxie finished up the regular season Tuesday at Eudora (14-19) after The Mirror’s print deadline.

THS will play Saturday in the Atchison Substate.

No. 4 Atchison (21-10) will face No. 13 Bishop Miege (12-23) in the first semifinal at 2 p.m. Saturday in Atchison. No. 5 Paola (22-14) will take on No. 12 Tonganoxie in the second semifinals. The winner of the semifinal matches will move on to state.

Schmidt is encouraged by how her team is playing with the postseason looming Saturday.

“Everybody was playing for everybody,” she said, referring to Monday’s match.