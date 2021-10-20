The Senior Citizens Club of Tonganoxie will resume its schedule for dinner meetings next month.

The first one will be 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Florence Riford Senior Center, 530 S. Bury St.

This meeting is for Thanksgiving, and the turkey, gravy and potatoes will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring a side dish or dessert, and table service.

If you do not have the COVID-19 vaccination, organizers request that you stay home. Those who are vaccinated may attend with or without a mask.

The club will provide hand disinfectant and plastic gloves.