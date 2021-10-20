Archive for Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Tonganoxie Senior Citizens Club bringing back Thanksgiving meal
October 20, 2021
The Senior Citizens Club of Tonganoxie will resume its schedule for dinner meetings next month.
The first one will be 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Florence Riford Senior Center, 530 S. Bury St.
This meeting is for Thanksgiving, and the turkey, gravy and potatoes will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring a side dish or dessert, and table service.
If you do not have the COVID-19 vaccination, organizers request that you stay home. Those who are vaccinated may attend with or without a mask.
The club will provide hand disinfectant and plastic gloves.
