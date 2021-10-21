Leavenworth County had another death related to COVID-19 since the health department’s last report, according to information released Monday afternoon.

New statistics normally are released on Mondays, but the this past week’s information came out on Wednesday, Oct. 13 due to the Columbus Day holiday on Oct. 11.

Leavenworth County Health Department statistics show 73 deaths related to COVID-19 overall compared to 72 from this past week’s statistics. There is one more death in the 75-84 age range. Overall, there has been one death in the 18-24 range, three in 35-44, three in 45-54 and 11 in the 55-64 age range.

In total, 28 have been between 65 and 74, 17 between 75 and 84 and then 10 among residents 85 or older.

Of those deaths, 69 have been community deaths and four have involved Lansing Correctional Facility inmates.

Active cases have been down or level since this past week in all parts of the county but one.

Tonganoxie is down in active cases by 11, from 25 to 14, while Basehor remained at 14. Fairmount, Reno, Sherman, Stranger and Tonganoxie townships went from 42 to 20 active cases, while Lansing remained at 13 active cases. The townships of Alexandria, Easton, High Prairie and Kickapoo, which include the city of Linwood, went down, from 12 to nine.

Leavenworth was the only city or township grouping to have more active cases. Leavenworth went from 37 to 41.

There were 66 new positive community cases in that five-day span, with 57 being unvaccinated and nine being vaccinated. There also were 98 community recoveries during that time.

Of two people currently hospitalized, both are unvaccinated.

The health department has administered 35,157 vaccinations, with nearly 32,000 Moderna (16,017 first doses, 15,617 second doses and 306 third doses), more than 1,700 Pfizer doses (883 first dose, 763 second dose and 114 third dose) and 1,457 Johnson & Johnson doses.

LCHD again will have a walk-in vaccination clinic. The walk-in clinic will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at the health department, 500 Eisenhower in Leavenworth.

No appointments are necessary and there are no residency requirements.

The health department offers Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine is for anyone 12 or older. Parents or guardians will need to sign for minors receiving the vaccine.

A third dose of Moderna and Pfizer are available for people who have moderately or severely weakened immune systems. Third doses should be given at least 28 days after completion of the two-dose series.

Booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine are available for anyone 65 or older and anyone 50-64 with underlying medical conditions that make them at risk for severe COVID-19.

LCHD offers booster vaccines during weekly clinics, but at this time only Pfizer is approved for boosters. They should be administered at least six months after the second dose.