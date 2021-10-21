Tonganoxie wrestling will sponsor a cornhole tournament later this month.

The event will start at 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds, 405 W. Fourth St. in Tonganoxie.

Cost is $50 per team to enter (bring your own partner) and $10 for an all-you-can-eat taco bar. Solo cups also are $20.

Prizes will be awarded to top teams, with the registration deadline set for Monday.

Registration can be done by calling either 913-207-3852 or 785-221-3526. For more information, about the tournament, email JNM4KSU@gmail.com.