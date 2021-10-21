The 37th annual craft show at Basehor-Linwood High School is coming next month.

The show will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 6 at 155th & Parallel streets.

Admission is $1 for adults and youths 13 and older. Admission is 50 cents for anyone 12 and younger.

The Beta Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa is sponsoring the event.

Proceeds from the show will provide scholarships for future teachers, two at Basehor-Linwood High School, one at Tonganoxie High School and one at the University of Saint Mary. Masks will be required at the show. Strollers will not be allowed at the event.