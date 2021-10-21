Genesis Schools will have its big fall fundraiser later this week.

Genesis’ Fall Festival will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the school, 204 Washington St.

Vendors, food and games all will be featured at the school’s event. And, Around the Horn Training will have a doubles cornhole tournament. To register and for more information, visit aroundthehorntraining.com or call Brad at 913-416-8215.

The first Halloween-themed event of the week is today.

The Tonganoxie Public Library will be have a Spookalicious Halloween Party at noon today. Families can join in for themed lunch menu items, Halloween Bingo and other games and prizes. The party will last from noon-1:30 p.m.

Things get more spooky Saturday when the McLouth Threshing Bee has its second and final haunted hayride. Rides will be available 7:45-11 p.m. Saturday at the Threshing Bee Grounds. Cost is $10 for adults and youths 7 and older and $5 for youths 6 and younger.

Tonganoxie Public Library’s Halloween costume exchange continues.

Patrons can donate their gently used, clean costumes or pick out a gently used, clean costume in October.

The library also has Drop Dead Decorations from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays in October. The program is open to all ages while supplies last. People can drop in for quick make-and-take fall decorations.

Spooktacular will be making its return to downtown Tonganoxie. The Tonganoxie Business Association is getting ready for what’s expected to be a big crowd after the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions at the time.

It will be 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29 along Fourth Street.

The McLouth Threshing Bee also is bringing back its haunted hayrides Oct. 16 and 23. More about that event can be found on page 4A in McLouth Happenings.

And on Halloween, Tonganoxie Christian Church will have Trunk or Treat at Chieftain Park. Vehicles will be decorated for the event, which will be 4-6 p.m. at the park.

If there are more Halloween-themed community events that organizations are planning, email editor Shawn F. Linenberger at slinenberger@tonganoxiemirror.com.