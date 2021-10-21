McLouth will be the No. 2 seed Saturday at the Oskaloosa Substate on Saturday.

The Bulldogs enter substate with a 24-7 record. They'll play No. 7 Oskaloosa (3-26) in a Class 2A substate quarterfinal match.

Jefferson County North is the top seed at 30-7 and will meet the play-in match winner of No. 8 Wathena-Riverside (3-31) and No. 9 Horton (2-29). The winner of the quarterfinal will the winner of another quarterfinal between No. 4 Maur Hill-Mount Academy (13-16) and No. 5 Atchison County (12-19).

If McLouth gets past Oskaloosa, the Bulldogs will face the winner of the fourth quarterfinal match between No. 3 Jackson Heights (25-9) and No. 6 Valley Falls (10-25). A semifinal match victory would put MHS in the substate championship.

McLouth likely will play No. 7 Oskaloosa in the quarterfinals Saturday in Oskaloosa at the Class 2A substate tournament.

The tournament will start at 1 p.m. Saturday at Oskaloosa.