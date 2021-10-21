A Topeka man was sentenced to more than 2 1/2 years for aggravated battery, driving while habitual violator and transporting an open container Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.

Judge Gerald Kuckelman determined sentencing and ran the driving while habitual violator and transporting open container counts concurrent to the aggravated battery for Dean Edward Conner, 37, who was sentenced to 32 months.

In February 2019. An off-duty Leavenworth Police Department officer was on her way home in an unmarked police car, when she saw a Black Jeep Renegade speeding and driving erratically on South Fourth Street, according to a release from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson’s office.

The officer contacted the non-emergency dispatch line to request an on-duty officer respond to the vehicle, citing concerns for public safety. The off-duty officer followed the Renegade, giving dispatch updates as to its location. The Renegade came to a stop on Wilson Street, and the driver, identified as Conner, got out and urinated on the side of the road. The off-duty officer was still in her vehicle, approximately a block away. She approached Conner while still in her vehicle and attempted to get his attention. Conner got back into the Renegade, and began to reverse at a high rate of speed, towards the officer. The officer had to put her vehicle in reverse to avoid being hit, for more than a block. She was able to turn around, but Conner continued to follow her in the Renegade, striking the back of her vehicle twice, causing significant property damage. Conner was found nearby on the VA campus.

“We are lucky to have some of the best law enforcement,” Thompson said. “The fact that even while off-duty, they are willing to put themselves in harms way to protect our community shows their dedication to keep all of us safe.”