Knocking off the top team in the Frontier League and No. 1 seed in the East Region isn’t a bad way to roar into the postseason.

Tonganoxie outlasted Eudora, 2-1, in overtime Thursday in Eudora.

Tonganoxie scored first with an early shot from Lukas Parizek 5 minutes into the match.

The Chieftains, though, wouldn’t score again in regulation. THS had the lead until Eudora scored the equalizer with 15 minutes left in regulation.

The score stayed at 1-1 heading into overtime, but Parizek again found the net in overtime and THS got the big victory, 2-1. THS was able to hold Eudora in check with its defense in the low-scoring match. Goalie Jackson McWilliams also had a season-high 20 saves on the day.

With the victory, Tonganoxie finished out the regular seasion at 4-3-1 in Frontier League play and 9-6-1 overall. EHS dropped to 5-2-1 and 11-4-1.

Tonganoxie finished the season fifth in the league, with Louisburg winning the conference title with a 9-2 record in Frontier League play.

The Chieftains will be the No. 7 seed in the East Region and likely will play Bishop Seabury next week in the opening round of the Class 4-3-2-1A playoffs. Seabury is the No. 10 seed at 4-8-2.

This year’s East Region is top-heavy with Frontier League teams.

Louisburg is the No. 1 seed, Baldwin the No. 2 seed and Eudora the No. 4 seed. The Cardinals would have been the top seed with a victory against the Chieftains, but dropped to No. 4 after tiebreakers. The Top 4 seeds all ended the season 11-4-1. Kansas City Christian is the No. 3 seed.