Eli Gilmore is headed to state for the third time in as many tries.

Gilmore won a meet on the Baldwin Municipal Golf Course for the second week in a row Saturday, taking first in a Class 4A regional and punching his ticket to state in Wamego.

The Tonganoxie High girls just missed out on a state berth as a team, but they had three runners qualify individually, all of whom will be heading to state for the first time.

Freshman Jocie Thomas led the girls with a sixth-place finish. She finished the race in 20 minutes, 28.5 seconds.

Sophomore Kinnley Hoffhines and junior Kyleigh Thomas also were among five individual qualifiers for state.

Hoffhines placed 17th with a 21:19.65 time, while Kyleigh Thomas placed 19th (21:27).

The top three teams qualify for state at regionals. This year’s top four teams were Frontier League programs. Eudora won the meet with 32 points, while Baldwin was second with 40 points. Louisburg took third with 89 and Tonganoxie fourth with 102.

Bishop Miege placed fifth (134), Fort Scott sixth (145) and Paola seventh (178).

Brooklyn Lang competed in her final race in a Tonganoxie uniform, as did couple other Chieftains. Lang placed 32nd with a 22:58.33 time. Fellow senior Chyanne Aaron placed 38th with a 23:34.37 time, while freshman Elena Edholm was right behind in 39th with a 23:44.56 time.

Senior Macie Geiger placed 50th with a 25:15.59 time.

Bishop Miege won the boys meet with 71 points, finishing just ahead of Louisburg, which scored 72. Eudora placed third with 83 points.

Iola finished fourth (101), Fort Scott fifth (107), Baldwin sixth (146) and Paola seventh (160).

Tonganoxie placed eighth with 176, while Ottawa finished ninth with 182.

Freshman Jett Gilmore placed 37th at regionals with an 18:51.28 time.

Next was Nicholas Edholm, who finished out his high school career with a 44th-place finish at regionals. The senior ran the course in 19:14.48.

Sophomore Michael Bottary placed 46th with a 19:16.41 time, while fellow sophomore Colton Holmgren wasn’t far behind in 48th (19:28.17).

Junior Brandon Wilson placed 50th (19:32.03) and freshman Brockton Gibbs 52nd (19:46.57).

Tonganoxie state qualifiers will race Saturday at the Wamego Country Club.

The girls will race at 10 a.m. Saturday, while the boys race will start at 11:20 a.m.

Class 3A races also will take place in Wamego, with 3A boys at 10:40 a.m. and 3A girls at noon.

Gilmore placed fifth as a freshman and fourth as sophomore at state the last two seasons.

The 6A and 5A races will be Saturday at the 4-Mile Creek Resort, Augusta, with 5A girls at 10 a.m., 6A boys at 10:40 a.m., 5A boys at 11:20 a.m. and 6A girls at noon. The 2A and 1A state championships at Sand Plum Course near Victoria, with 2A girls at 10 a.m., 1A boys at 10:40 a.m., 2A boys at 11:20 a.m. and 1A girls at noon.