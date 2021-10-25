Archive for Monday, October 25, 2021

Paola ends Tonganoxie High volleyball season Saturday in Atchison

Tonganoxie High School

Tonganoxie High School, home of the Chieftains

By Shawn Linenberger

October 25, 2021

Tonganoxie High battled Paola to three sets Saturday in a Class 4A substate volleyball semifinal match, but the Panthers eventually won the third and deciding set, ending the Chieftains’ season.

Paola, the No. 5 seed in the East Bracket, won the first match against No. 12 Tonganoxie, 25-19. THS answered in the second, 25-19, and forced a third set. The tie breaking set was a close one, but PHS held on for the 25-22 victory.

Tonganoxie finished the season at 14-23, taking fourth place at the Rossville Invitaitonal and the Chieftains’ own Tonganoxie Invitational.

The team was right around .500 in early October at 13-15, but Tonganoxie was able to pick up a victory at the rugged De Soto Spikefest on Oct. 9. THS also played some tight matches in Frontier League play, but just couldn’t get a match victory in conference play.

Tonganoxie ended the regular season Oct. 19 at Eudora.

The Cardinals won in three sets, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16, and swept the season series, 4-0.

Seniors competing for the final time in Tonganoxie uniforms Saturday were Hattie Baldock and Lauren Schoenhofer.

Paola advanced to play Bishop Miege, the No. 13 seed. Miege defeated No. 4 Atchison (21-10) in the other semifinal match, 25-18, 25-17. Miege then outlasted Paola, 20-25, 26-24, 25-12, in the substate championship match, improving to 14-23 on the season.

Bishop Miege will be the No. 8 seed at state starting Friday at Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson.

Andale (36-2) is the No. 1 seed, Labette County (37-3) the No. 2 seed and Baldwin (28-4) the No. 3 seed.

Towanda-Circle (33-6) will be the No. 4 seed, while McPherson (33-6) is the No. 5 seed and Augusta (28-9) the No. 6 seed.

Ottawa, which is coached by THS alum Laura Jeannin, will be the No. 7 seed. The Cyclones enter state at 21-16 after outlasting No. 6 Eudora (15-21) in three sets, 25-12-22-25, 25-19, and then No. 3 Fort Scott, 25-10, 25-15.

The Frontier League will have three teams competing at state later this week: Baldwin and Ottawa in 4A and Spring Hill in 5A.

The Broncos hosted a 5A substate as the No. 3 seed in the East Region. Spring Hill defeated no. 14 Blue Valley Southwest (10-24), 25-17, 25-21, and then No. 6 Basehor-Linwood (24-10), 25-23, 25-16. SHHS is 29-6 heading into pool play Friday at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

Leavenworth County will have one school competing later this week.

Lansing, which opened the season with a loss to St. Thomas Aquinas, has won 33 straight matches since then.

The Lions will be the No. 1 seed at 33-1 and will be in pool play with No. 4 Maize South (30-8), No. 5 St. James Academy (27-9) and No. 8 Bishop Carroll from Wichita.

LHS could meet Aquinas again in the state championship on Saturday if both advance. The Saints are the No. 2 seed (34-3) and will be with No. 3 Spring Hill, No. 6 Emporia (26-9) and No. 7 Seaman (25-10).

