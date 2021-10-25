Tonganoxie High battled Paola to three sets Saturday in a Class 4A substate volleyball semifinal match, but the Panthers eventually won the third and deciding set, ending the Chieftains’ season.

Paola, the No. 5 seed in the East Bracket, won the first match against No. 12 Tonganoxie, 25-19. THS answered in the second, 25-19, and forced a third set. The tie breaking set was a close one, but PHS held on for the 25-22 victory.

Tonganoxie finished the season at 14-23, taking fourth place at the Rossville Invitaitonal and the Chieftains’ own Tonganoxie Invitational.

The team was right around .500 in early October at 13-15, but Tonganoxie was able to pick up a victory at the rugged De Soto Spikefest on Oct. 9. THS also played some tight matches in Frontier League play, but just couldn’t get a match victory in conference play.

Tonganoxie ended the regular season Oct. 19 at Eudora.

The Cardinals won in three sets, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16, and swept the season series, 4-0.

Seniors competing for the final time in Tonganoxie uniforms Saturday were Hattie Baldock and Lauren Schoenhofer.

Paola advanced to play Bishop Miege, the No. 13 seed. Miege defeated No. 4 Atchison (21-10) in the other semifinal match, 25-18, 25-17. Miege then outlasted Paola, 20-25, 26-24, 25-12, in the substate championship match, improving to 14-23 on the season.

Bishop Miege will be the No. 8 seed at state starting Friday at Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson.

Andale (36-2) is the No. 1 seed, Labette County (37-3) the No. 2 seed and Baldwin (28-4) the No. 3 seed.

Towanda-Circle (33-6) will be the No. 4 seed, while McPherson (33-6) is the No. 5 seed and Augusta (28-9) the No. 6 seed.

Ottawa, which is coached by THS alum Laura Jeannin, will be the No. 7 seed. The Cyclones enter state at 21-16 after outlasting No. 6 Eudora (15-21) in three sets, 25-12-22-25, 25-19, and then No. 3 Fort Scott, 25-10, 25-15.

The Frontier League will have three teams competing at state later this week: Baldwin and Ottawa in 4A and Spring Hill in 5A.

The Broncos hosted a 5A substate as the No. 3 seed in the East Region. Spring Hill defeated no. 14 Blue Valley Southwest (10-24), 25-17, 25-21, and then No. 6 Basehor-Linwood (24-10), 25-23, 25-16. SHHS is 29-6 heading into pool play Friday at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

Leavenworth County will have one school competing later this week.

Lansing, which opened the season with a loss to St. Thomas Aquinas, has won 33 straight matches since then.

The Lions will be the No. 1 seed at 33-1 and will be in pool play with No. 4 Maize South (30-8), No. 5 St. James Academy (27-9) and No. 8 Bishop Carroll from Wichita.

LHS could meet Aquinas again in the state championship on Saturday if both advance. The Saints are the No. 2 seed (34-3) and will be with No. 3 Spring Hill, No. 6 Emporia (26-9) and No. 7 Seaman (25-10).