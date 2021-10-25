Tonganoxie High boys soccer will have at least one more home match this season.

THS is the No. 7 seed in the Class 4-3-2-1A East Region at 9-6-1. The Chieftains will take on No. 10 Chanute (6-8-2) at 6 p.m. today at Beatty Field.

The other teams in Regional No. 2 in the East Region are No. 2 Baldwin (11-4-1) and No. 15 Maranatha Christian Academy (1-12-1). Those teams square off at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Baldwin City.

If Tonganoxie wins today, the Chieftains will play Thursday at Baldwin if the Bulldogs advance or Thursday at home if the Eagles win, as the higher seed will host.