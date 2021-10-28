It’s almost time for trick-or-treaters to fill Fourth Street for the annual Spooktacular event.

This year’s Tonganoxie Business Association Spooktacular will be 6-8 p.m. Friday in the downtown area along Fourth Street.

Organizers are expecting a big crowd after the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic at the time. The annual scavenger hunt also is taking place this week leading up to Spooktacular. The interactive scavenger hunt for children at select spots throughout town also comes with a grand prize of a stay at Great Wolf Lodge.

other activities also are happening in the coming days.

The Tonganoxie Public Library’s Halloween yard decorating contest has started. Residents can go online or visit the library for a map of contest participants. Folks then can vote for their favorite by Monday.

Participating yards are at 916 Somers, 109 E. Third St., 22241 W. Sycamore St., 20736 Parallel Road, 830 N. Chestnut Drive, 2231 Valley View Drive, 130 Rawlings Drive and 17320 Blue Moon Lane. More about the contest can be found on the library’s Facebook page.

The library also is having a Halloween costume exchange. Patrons can donate their gently used, clean costumes or pick out a gently used, clean costume this month.

Also, don’t forget to enjoy another Halloween opportunity. Tonganoxie Christian Church will have Trunk or Treat at Chieftain Park on Sunday. Vehicles will be decorated for the event, which will be 4-6 p.m. at the park.