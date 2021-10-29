Tonganoxie High boys soccer is one match away from a Class 4-3-2-1A state trip to Topeka.

Gavin Shupe connected on a shot from about 30 yards out with 17 minutes left in regulation Thursday against Baldwin.

The shot broke a scoreless tie and turned out to be the only goal of the match at Liston Stadium in Baldwin City in an East Region matchup. No. 7 THS dropped No. 2 Baldwin, 1-0, winning a regional title in a rematch of Frontier League teams. The Bulldogs defeated the Chieftains, 1-0, earlier this month in Tonganoxie, but THS returned the favor in the second round of the playoffs.

Thursday’s victory moved THS to 11-6-1, while Baldwin ended its season at 12-5-1.

The Chieftains now await details on their match Tuesday in the state semifinals.

No. 4 Eudora (13-4-1) and No. 3 Kansas City Christian (13-4-1) also advanced to the state semifinals Thursday.

Eudora defeated No. 5 Heritage Christian (11-6-1) by a 5-0 score, while KCC defeated No. 6 Bishop Ward (10-7-1), 3-2.

No. 1 Louisburg (12-4-1) takes on No. 8 Bishop Miege (9-8) Friday in Louisburg for the final East Region spot.