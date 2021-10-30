Eli Gilmore added more hardware to his decorated cross country resume.

The Tonganoxie High junior placed fifth Saturday at the Wamego Country Club in Wamego in the boys Class 4A state meet.

Gilmore finished fifth with a time of 16 minutes, 42.6 seconds. Gilmore, who was coming off back-to-back Frontier League and regional titles, finished in the Top 5 for a third time at state. He also placed fifth as a freshman and fourth as a sophomore.

Sawyer Schmidt, a senior out of Augusta, won the individual title with a 15:54.43 time.

Buhler won the boys title with a low score of 51. Frontier League teams Eudora (fifth, 151) and Louisburg (eighth, 195) also competed as full teams at state.

The Crusaders now have won four consecutive team state titles.

THS freshman takes 10th in girls race

Jocie Thomas finished in the Top 10 in her first state cross country appearance.

The Tonganoxie High freshman placed 10th with a time of 20 minutes, 42.94 seconds Saturday at the state cross country championships in Wamego.

THS had three individual qualifiers on the girls side.

Junior Kyleigh Thomas placed 40th with a time of 22 minutes, 1.2 seconds and sophomore Kinnley Hoffhines 44th with a time of 22:13.69.

The Frontier League again shined. In addition to Tonganoxie’s individual efforts, Eudora won the team title with a low score of 56, while Baldwin finished second with 64. Louisburg placed fifth (158). Saturday’s title marked the Cardinals’ first state championship in program history on the girls’ side.

Clearwater junior Hayley Trotter won the individual title with a winning time of 19:26.59.

TEAM SCORES

Boys

Buhler, 51; 2. Wamego, 67; 3. Augusta, 130; 4. Augusta, 130; 5. Bishop Miege, 132; 6. Eudora, 151; 7. Hayden, 174; 7. Circle, 177; 8. Louisburg; 195; 9. Winfield, 207; 10. Abilene, 220; 11. McPherson, 269; 12. Wellington, 297.

Girls