Another first-round playoff victory looked quite possible Friday for the Tonganoxie High football team against a team that has ended the Chieftains’ season the last two seasons later in the playoffs.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the Stags were able to follow the recent script and haunt THS again on Halloween Weekend.

Tonganoxie and Bishop Miege were tied heading into the fourth quarter, but Miege eventually pulled away for the 34-20 victory.

Tonganoxie’s season ended at 4-5, while BMHS improved to 3-6.