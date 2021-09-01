Leavenworth County is seeing a drop in active cases by about 50 from the previous week’s numbers, the health department reported Monday.

LCHD reported that there were 189 active cases as of Monday afternoon, a drop from 240 cases as of the previous weekly report released Aug. 23.

The latest numbers show 206 new positive community cases, with 182 being unvaccinated and 24 vaccinated. There also were 257 community recoveries in that one-week span.

There were four people being hospitalized as of Monday, all of whom are unvaccinated. There also were 1,971 total negative tests reported for that week.

The health department has now administered 34,333 vaccination doses, with some of those being third doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Of the total number, 15,975 have been first, 155,512 second and 143 third doses of the Moderna vaccine. So far the county has administered more than 1,300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with 766 being first doses, 578 second and 22 third. There also have been 1,337 Johnson and Johnson shots, with are just one dose,

The next walk-in vaccination clinic will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at the health department, 500 Eisenhower in Leavenworth.

Tonganoxie USD 464’s latest daily COVID-19 counts, released Tuesday, show 16 positive cases among students an one adult. Tonganoxie High School has 10 student cases, the elementary school five and the middle school one. The adult case is at TES. Quarantine numbers are at 29: 13 students at TES, eight at TMS and seven at THS, with one adult in quarantine from THS.

Active cases are down throughout the county, with Tonganoxie going from 24 on Aug. 23 to 20 on Monday. Leavenworth went from 110 to 78 and Lansing from 41 to 34.

Basehor is the only city with an increase in active cases, but it went from 12 to 13.