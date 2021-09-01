If you plant it, they will come.

In droves.

And droves.

From points near and far.

And with blooms starting to pop earlier this week in this year’s installment of sunflowers fields at Grinter Farms, the visitors will be making their way to southern Leavenworth County.

The seasonal attraction, a few miles south of Tonganoxie west of U.S. Highway 24-40 will be the hot spot for photos galore in the coming days and for a few weeks.

Visitors can get the full scoop by visiting the Grinter Farms Facebook page for the annual rules of engagement.

Dogs are welcome if on a leash, but people should pack waste bags for their animals.

“I have a super large dog and tiny hands,” Kris Grinter penned on the rules of engagement post. “It’s a challenge, but if I can do it, you can, too.”

The family farm doesn’t have restrooms or trash cans, so the Grinters also ask that when enjoying the sunflower fields, that the waste bags — and diapers — and any other trash go home with the visitors.

The closest address to the field is 24050 Stillwell Road, Lawrence, for visitors putting in coordinates into their GPS or smart phone.

There is also a field at 14755 243rd St., which also is a Lawrence address just down the road. It’s also the address for Sunflower General, a seasonal shop where visitors also can find merchandise and other goodies.

The Mirror also is planning to put together a photo gallery from this year’s sunflower fields, so be looking for our Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as tonganoxiemirror.com, for more information on how to participate.