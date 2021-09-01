Rural Leavenworth, Inc. is having a volunteer festival this month.

The event will be noon-2 p.m. Sept. 11 at Leavenworth County Fire District 1’s Station No. 2 at 25115 187th St., Leavenworth.

The festival will showcase the many nonprofit organizations and agencies that provide volunteer services to rural areas of the county and encourage citizens to get involved in their community.

Entry to the family friendly festival is free, and there will also be a Pop-Up Farmers’ Market featuring Leavenworth County farmers, activities for children and a concession stand.

There is also no charge for organizations or other groups to enter a booth in the festival, although they must RSVP by today at https://forms.gle/at4CV5tFrLhRoCyC8.

RLI is a non-profit, non-partisan organization with a focus on civic engagement and keeping citizens informed about actions that affect property rights, zoning regulations and the rural atmosphere of Leavenworth County.

Membership is open to all county residents. For more information, go to ruralleavenworth.org, visit RLI’s Facebook page or email info@ruralleavenworth.org.