Tonganoxie High volleyball opened the 2021 season on the right foot, but the Chieftains weren’t able to maintain that momentum in a triangular Tuesday at home.

THS pulled won its first set, 25-20, against Frontier League rival Piper, but the Pirates answered with a commanding 25-12 victory in the second set before holding on the third and final set, 25-21.

In the final match of the night, De Soto dominated Tonganoxie in the first set, winning 25-16. THS responded in the second set with a couple rallies of its own, but the Wildcats eventually pulled away, 25-21.

De Soto went 2-0 on the night, defeating Piper in the other varsity match, 25-22, 25-18.

Tonganoxie fell to 0-1 in Frontier League play and 0-2 overall.

THS is back in action Thursday with a match at Turner in Kansas City, Kan.