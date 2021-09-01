Archive for Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Tonganoxie High volleyball drops first matches of season against Piper, De Soto
September 1, 2021
Tonganoxie High volleyball opened the 2021 season on the right foot, but the Chieftains weren’t able to maintain that momentum in a triangular Tuesday at home.
THS pulled won its first set, 25-20, against Frontier League rival Piper, but the Pirates answered with a commanding 25-12 victory in the second set before holding on the third and final set, 25-21.
In the final match of the night, De Soto dominated Tonganoxie in the first set, winning 25-16. THS responded in the second set with a couple rallies of its own, but the Wildcats eventually pulled away, 25-21.
De Soto went 2-0 on the night, defeating Piper in the other varsity match, 25-22, 25-18.
Tonganoxie fell to 0-1 in Frontier League play and 0-2 overall.
THS is back in action Thursday with a match at Turner in Kansas City, Kan.
