Swimmers wanting to take advantaged of a few more opportunities to make some splashes at Tonganoxie Water Park have three day left.

The park went from open daily to weekend hours starting Aug. 7 and will have its final operating days of 2021 during the holiday weekend.

Tonganoxie Water Park will be open Saturday and Sunday and then for the final day of the season on Labor Day on Monday.

Adult lap swim is noon to 1 p.m. each day, with open swim 1-8 p.m. Saturday and Monday. Open swim is 1-7 p.m. Sunday.