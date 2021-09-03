25 years ago: Sept. 4, 1996

Following a spell of wet weather in which Tonganoxie saw not one five-day stretch without rain since April, construction on U.S. Highway 24-40 finally appears to be getting underway. Fueled by recent dry weather, the grading process is nearly complete – except for one un-touched stretch of highway between 164th and 174th Streets. The bridge at 164th Street is complete, as are the two directly to the east of Tonganoxie.

A photo showed workers laboring on the bridge over Stranger Creek laid the girders over piling on Friday and believe work will be completed on the structure within two to three weeks.

In order to avoid exposing students to a methane gas leak siphoning in from a Unified Cities natural gas line puncture to the south-east, Linwood Elementary and Basehor-Linwood Middle School officials evacuated the entire populations of both schools Thursday morning, Aug. 29. The students were left to play in near 90-degree heat. By 1 p.m., school was dismissed and busses loaded, but not before 24 students and one firefighter were transported to area hospitals by a small army of emergency vehicles, including one Life-Flight helicopter.

50 years ago: Sept. 26, 1971

The 400-student high school enrollment was more than double (190) of the 1961 year.

Crickets were so bad that there were accidents reported on the turnpike.

August 23rd was the hottest day reported on record.

Starlight was ending its season with the presentation of “Two by Two” starring Milton Berle as the comical Noah.

The 4-H auction results at this year’s fair totaled $22,404.

Sleeping rooms were listed in the Mirror for the Almeda Hotel.

The Courier Drive-in was switching to winter hours.

Beginning this month the August water bills will be mailed to customers starting on September 1st and was essential that they bring this with them when paying.

75 years ago: Sept. 5, 1946

What a shock on Wednesday morning when our county fair opened to a steady deluge of rain! For twenty years we have avoided any rainy bad weather. But luck was in our favor when the rain stopped, the clouds cleared, and the sun shone brightly. All of this just in time for a delicious lunch at a concession stand.

Schools will open on Monday now that the polio scare is over. Parents are urged to continue with safety precautions for a little while longer.

Mosquitoes by the thousands, perhaps millions have hatched and are swarming our fair city and invading any home or business. They are small fry coming out of the Tonganoxie Creek and looking for any source of nutrition - like your skin.

John Steuart Curry, a famous Kansas artist from Winchester, died last week at the age of 48. Among his works of art are the Kansas State Capitol and a lesser-known painting called “Baptism on Big Stranger.” This work was reproved in Life magazine several years ago. John deserved more time here on earth to create masterpieces.

The Royal Theatre is showing “Kismet” this week starring Ronald Colman and Marlene Diedrich. Be sure you take in this classic story.

The Royal Riders and Ropers of Greater Kansas City will be at the fair this Friday. Children ages 4-16 will perform rodeo tricks on tiny ponies only 35 to 60 inches high. Calf riders will attempt to hold on as the young bovine attempt to unseat their riders. It is sure to be a fun time for everyone. Don’t miss it.

100 years ago: Sept. 21, 1921

Following notification by the state highway commission that the Davidson Construction Company of Kansas City, abandoned work on Section C of the Fort to Fort highway, between Reno and Tonganoxie, before completion of the grading, the Leavenworth county commissioners met yesterday afternoon and passed a resolution forfeiting the contract with the construction company and holding the contractor and his surety responsible for any increase in cost due to taking over the unfinished work, which, according to the resolution, will be done by the county. The resolution becomes effective upon the approval of the state highway engineer.

According to the notice received from the state highway commission, the Davidson Construction Company ceased work on the grading without any reason and that the commission received no reply when the company was notified to finish the work.

According to the commissioners the grading was supposed to leave the road in proper condition to begin slab work. The contractor awarded the job of placing the slab is ready to start to work, according to the commissioners, and the unexpected abandonment of the work is causing a delay in the hard surface road program in Leavenworth County. Leavenworth Times August 26th

125 years ago: Sept. 3, 1896

The Needham family received a letter from Harry Needham, written on August 30. He wrote [from an unknown location]: “A week ago last Friday, we had the worst storm here that I ever saw anywhere. Three and a half inches of water fell here in an hour and forty-five minutes, and just before the rain three inches of hail fell. Some of the hail stones were as big as walnuts, and we were out in all of it. The hail almost pounded the life out of us.

“I thought it would never quit. It washed out some of the track in three places. In one place 300 feet of dump was washed away and left the track swinging with three feet of water over it. The passenger train was due and it had to be stopped, but not one of the gang would try to cross that place but me, so I crossed and was just in time to stop the train. Then I jumped in and pulled a calf out that was fast to the fence with a rope. I got a dollar for saving the calf. It belonged to the agent here. We had a nice job for the next four days, I can tell you, but we got allowed double time for what we had to do. That is the only good thing about it.”