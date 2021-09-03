Archive for Friday, September 3, 2021

Tonganoxie football game against Basehor-Linwood being moved up due to impending storms

By Shawn Linenberger

September 3, 2021

The Tonganoxie High football season opener is being moved up in an effort to avoid thunderstorms later tonight.

Kickoff against Basehor-Linwood at Beatty Field now will start at 5 p.m.

THS is coming off a 9-2 season, while rival Basehor-Linwood went 7-4 in 2020.

