Football is here again.

Tonganoxie High has a 35-7 record over the last four years and will look to have another big season in 2021, but the Chieftains will be doing so with several players in larger roles.

Gone are record-setting running back Tyler Bowden and linebacker Branden Martin, tight end and defensive end Dallas Bond, quarterback Blake Poje, offensive linemen Jerrod Lowe and Tucker Isaacs, receiver Heston Robbins and multipurpose player Mitch Geiger, all of whom were all-conference selections.

Leading the charge this year, though, are several seniors with plenty of experience.

Quarterback/defensive back Gabe Bailey, wide receiver/DB Sam Kleidosty, running back/linebacker Andrew Colvert, RB/LB Devyn Splichal, offensive lineman/LB Aiden McIntosh, WR/DB Jesse Young, WR/DB Jordan Williams, WR/DB Brayden Wilson, OL/defensive end Logan Blancarte and OL and defensive lineman Connor Bruch.

Kleidosty was all-league first team last year and second team on offense.

THS looks to build on the success of another strong season in 2020 when the Chieftains went 9-2 and won a shared Frontier League title and two playoff games. Tonganoxie has recorded undefeated regular seasons two of the last three seasons.

Records: First game for both teams.

Last season: THS went 9-2, losing to Bishop Miege in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs, 30-7. BLHS finished 7-4 after losing, 56-35, to eventual state champion St. James Academy in the third round of the 4A playoffs.

Last meeting: Tonganoxie 62, Basehor-Linwood 28 in 2020.

Series record: Tonganoxie is 32-24 vs. Basehor/Basehor-Linwood since World War II. Basehor and Linwood consolidated in the 1980s.

Coaches: Basehor-Linwood’s Rod Stallbaumer, starts his eighth year at BLHS and 18th overall as a head coach. He is 53-24 at BLHS and 120-58 overall. Tonganoxie’s Al Troyer starts his ninth year at Tonganoxie and 13th year overall. He is 59-32 at THS and 61-66 overall.

Trends: Tonganoxie is 10-2 the last 12 seasons in its season opener. BLHS is 9-3 in season openers in the Bobcats’ last 12 seasons.

— Local high school football historian Jeff Hughes contributed to this story.