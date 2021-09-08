Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of a day that left the nation in shock as terrorists hijacked planes full of passengers and sent the aircrafts into the World Trade Center in New York City.

During the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, there were 2,997 people killed and more than 6,000 others injured.

There were 19 hijackers who died in the suicide attacks, with most dying in the attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C. In addition, 40 passengers died in another crash in Pennsylvania after passengers tried to retake the plane.

The United States launched Enduring Freedom under then President George W. Bush less than a month later in Afghanistan, a war that current President Joe Biden brought to an end early last week.

American Legion Post 41 will remember the victims of 9-11 on Saturday by waving to motorists from 7:30-9 a.m. at U.S. Highway 24-40 and Kansas Highway 16 in Tonganoxie. The Tonganoxie City Fire Department also will be displaying its large American flag at the intersection that morning as well, while Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271 will be putting out flags throughout town in observance of the anniversary.

Firefighters also will turn on sirens at the station, 825 E. Fourth St., in observance of the anniversary Saturday morning at the time the first plane crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City.

The time was 8:46 a.m. EST, which would be 7:46 a.m. Tonganoxie time.