Tonganoxie High continues the season with its first road contest Friday at Louisburg.

It also marks the start of the Chieftains’ Frontier League portion of the schedule. THS opened the season last week against former Kaw Valley League rival Basehor-Linwood, which moved to the newly formed United Kansas Conference a few years ago when THS joined the Frontier League. THS will play fellow Frontier League teams the rest of the way.

Records: Tonganoxie 0-1 overall and 0-0 in Frontier League play; Louisburg 0-1 and 0-1.

Last week: Tonganoxie dropped its first season opener and first game to Basehor-Linwood since 2018. The Bobcats scored 27 unanswered way to a 27-6 Beatty Field. Louisburg was shut out, 31-0, last Friday at Spring Hill.

Last meeting: Tonganoxie won 24-14, last year in Tonganoxie.

Series record: Tonganoxie is 3-2 vs. Louisburg. THS defeated Louisburg, 22-6, in 1989 and then Louisburg won the rematch, 20-8, in 1990. The teams renewed the series in 2018 when Tonganoxie joined the Frontier League.

Coaches: Louisburg’s Robert Ebenstein is in his fifth year as Louisburg head coach and fifth year overall after assistant coaching stints at Gardner-Edgerton, Washburn Rural and most recently, Louisburg. He is 26-5 at Louisburg. Tonganoxie’s Al Troyer is in his 10th year at Tonganoxie and 14th year overall. He is 59-33 at THS and 61-67 overall. Troyer was at Larned before coming to Tonganoxie. He also served as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator in the Texas high school football ranks.

Trends: Tonganoxie’s schedule alternates from home game to road game throughout the season aside from back-to-back road games Sept. 24 at Eudora and Oct. 1 at Piper.

Two-minute drill: Both teams will look to get something going offensively after last week. The Wildcats also will look to get on the scoreboard for the first time in 2021.

— Local high school football historian Jeff Hughes contributed to this story.