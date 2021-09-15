— The opening kickoff of Friday’s Tonganoxie-Louisburg football game offered an encouraging start to the road game for the Chieftains.

Tonganoxie High recovered the opening kickoff and then moved quickly down the short field for a score with not much more than a minute into the game (10:45 mark of first quarter). Sophomore quarterback Trevor McGraw found senior Andrew Colvert for a 6-yard touchdown reception and THS was up 7-0 following a Jackson McWilliams point-after.

Tonganoxie led the tight ball game for nearly the entire contest, but Louisburg rallied in the fourth quarter and then forced overtime. The Wildcats took their first lead in overtime and held on for the 34-28 victory.

THS fell to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in Frontier League play, while LHS moved to 1-1 overall and in league play.

Senior Sam Kleidosty, who hauled in some big grabs against Louisburg, scored a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown, while Colton Brusven also added a rushing score.

Brusven finished the game with 110 rushing yards on 21 carries, while Kleidsoty had six carries for 45 yards.

Junior Wyatt Harris had two carries for 5 yards.

Kleidosty had three receptions for 83 yards, Colvert two for 26 and freshman Talon Langford two for 10 yards,

McGraw went 13-for-26 for 159 yards. He had two touchdowns and one interception.

The teams were pretty event in the stat line, as LHS had 61 plays to Tonganoxie’s 61. THS had 17 first downs and LHS 16.

Tonganoxie unfortunately led in another category: penalties. THS was flagged for 11 penalties totaling 105 yards, while Louisburg had seven penalties for 80 yards.

The toughest penalty for the Chieftains came in overtime. Tonganoxie had apparently scored on a touchdown reception, but referees flagged Tonganoxie for an illegal lineman downfield. Tonganoxie had another shot after the penalty, but couldn’t convert and the Wildcats erupted in celebration.

“Penalties in critical situations,” THS coach Al Troyer said. “It puts us behind.”

Tonganoxie was driving with about 3 minutes left in regulation in Louisburg territory when THS was faced with fourth-and-1. A successful field goal makes it a two-possession game, while a first down likely makes it a matter of running a few more safe plays.

“They have no timeouts,” Troyer explained. “So if we get the first down we can run the clock out.”

Tonganoxie was up 21-6 heading into halftime. Louisburg scored the same number of touchdowns in regulation, but two extra points hit the right upright.

McWilliams, meanwhile, was 4-for-4 on PATs for Tonganoxie and would have had a chance at a fifth and the game-winner if that overtime touchdown wouldn’t have been called back.

THS did make strides following the Week 1 loss to Basehor-Linwood, as THS moved the ball better offensively.

Harris led the team in tackles with 10 (6 solo), while Isaiah Holthaus had a sack. Langford also recorded an interception for the Chieftains.

“We had some bright spots,” Troyer said. “We did move the ball a lot better than the week before and we had some underclassmen step up and so some great things. We look to see what they can do in the future.”

Tonganoxie will meet Paola (1-1 and 1-1) this Friday. It will mark the first home game against the Panthers since THS joined the Frontier League in 2018. The teams played at Paola in 2018 and 2020. They didn’t meet in 2019.

“They play solid defense,” Troyer said. “They’re going to do what they do and come right at us.”