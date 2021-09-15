25 years ago: Sept. 18, 1996

After working with Dakota all week, Bob Alden says the progress of the wild seven-year-old ay stallion which he picked out at a Bureau of Land Management horse adoption program in Passaic, Mo. Has surprised him. “I’ve been working with him all week,” Alden stated, “I couldn’t get within 15 feet of him when we first got him. He was a wild stallion.”

The horse was captured on the plains of Nevada, near Goldfield. The horses are legitimately wild and run free over national park land without any natural predators. To prevent them from over-populating, herdsmen pick a predetermined amount of random horses out of each herd every year.

George and Ruth Cooper recently returned from a reunion of George’s 345th Bomb Group of WORLD WAR II, held in St. Louis. Lawrence J. Hickey wrote a documentary, “Warpath Across the Pacific,” chronicling the history of the 345th which he regarded as “one of the most extraordinary air units ever to have participated in combat.”

50 years ago: Sept. 16, 1971

A photo of Big Stranger taken today on Old 40 highway looking north clearly showed the lack of rain. The river is only a few feet wide and hardly inches deep with weeds growing to the water edge. This area has had only one rain in the past month.

A fire Tuesday night destroyed a barn on the Floyd J. Todd farm north of here.

Miss Gail Lunceford was chosen queen of the Kansas State Horse Show Circuit at the Annual Benefit Horse Show Sept. 5 held at Gardner. Gail is the 18-year-old daughter of Mr. And Mrs. L.L. Lunceford, RR 1, Basehor.

75 years ago: Sept. 12, 1946

Total enrollment in Tonganoxie schools reached 286 this week according to BR Thorpe, superintendent, with 115 in the high school and 171 in the grades.

Virgil Morey is exhibiting a rare animal called a hamster. It is a fur bearing animal, native of Europe and Asia. He is planning to raise some of these creatures for their fur.

In the summary of exhibits at the 1946 fair, Bob Welton has prepared the following summary: More diary and beef cattle were exhibited than in any previous year of the fair. Six large tables were filled with crop entries to make it the biggest crop show to date. Hog and sheep divisions were extremely crowded. The Women’s division had their building well-filled with entries. Thirty-two FFA and 4-H club boys participated in the new junior judging contest. Only three horses were shown so this division may be limited to one day and completely eliminated in next year’s fair.

100 years ago: Sept. 15, 1921

Next winter will be the critical period for the unemployed, and preparation is therefore being made by cities and charities to tide over the following six months, when the distress will become acute. Never before were so many idle men in the United States, a majority idle now for many months, with resources at the lowest ebb.

Of 81 cities which have taken some action, 24 have provided bond issues aggregating 10 million dollars for the express purpose of furnishing labor in public works. Employers in many localities have greatly helped the situation by going on part time rather than shutting down. To some extent shifting and rotating of employees have been practiced. Public committees and public employment bureaus have relieved the situation. But for these and other measures of regulation this report states that “unemployment would have been at least doubled.”

The President’s unemployment conference comes at a time when adoption of every practical plan is demanded by conditions that have not improved but steadily grown worse and more threatening. It is a problem in every community.

At this time and for the next sixty days there is and will be work in this community because of the hard surfacing of the section of the Fort to Fort Road between Tonganoxie and Reno, but after cold weather sets in there is nothing in prospect for those who will need work to see them through the winter.

It is expected that the cement surfacing will be started on the section east of town next spring. Wouldn’t it be the best thing for the commissioners of the county to let the contract for this work this fall so that the contractor could have the winter months to get the material on the ground?

This would provide work for the people who will have to pay the biggest part of the expense of building the road, and at a time they would not have other pressing work of their own to do.

Herbert Hoover, Governor Allen and President Harding have recommended that public work of this nature be pushed this winter, and if the matter is presented to our county officials in the proper light, this improvement will be a great help to the community before its completion.

Let everyone make themselves a committee of one to bring this matter to the attention of the commissioners and county engineer.

125 years ago: Sept. 17, 1896

The New Creamery — The office and milk receiving room will be in the southeast corner of the creamery building. Adjoining on the north will be the separating and churning room.

The ice house will be in the northwest corner, and the cold storage room will be between the ice house and separating room.

A man named Wolcott from Helena, Mo. Has been engaged as butter maker.

The interior of the creamery building will not be ready for the machinery for several weeks yet, and no order for any apparatus has been given.