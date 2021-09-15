Festival time is here again.

Tonganoxie Days is making its return during a new season following a hiatus in 2020 due to earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s also time for the 64th annual Mclouth Threshing Bee.

Music, craft vendors, a movie night, a softball game and more are part of this year’s Tonganoxie Days, which will start Friday with a movie in the park at Gallagher Park. The Tonganoxie Business Association’s movie in the park series concludes for the season with a showing of “Wizard of Paws” at dusk Friday at the park, near Third and Main streets just south of Tonganoxie Water Park. On Saturday, downtown will be bustling with craft vendors from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and children’s games, a rock wall and petting zoo from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Food trucks will be on hand from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

The Threshing Bee also will run Friday through Sunday. More about the bee can be found in the McLouth Happenings column on page 4A.

During Tonganoxie Days, backyard game enthusiasts can enter the corn hole tournament, which starts at 2 p.m. Saturday. Around the Horn Training in Tonganoxie will be putting on the event, which will be a double elimination tournament that will conclude before 9 p.m. Cost is $20 per team, or $10 per individual. Individuals will then be paired up randomly with other single participants. Registration is available online at The Horn, aroundthehorntraining.com or at Tonganoxie Days.

Registration must be done before noon that day, with the top three teams winning cash prizes.

Adult beverages will be served from 4-9 p.m., which is the same time slot for a car meet and live music downtown.

A street dance will run 5-9 p.m. that day.

Festivities will conclude Sept. 19 with Tonganoxie city firefighters taking on Tonganoxie police starting at 1 p.m. on the Tonganoxie Recreation Commission fields.

The festival traditionally has taken place each June, but organizers moved the festival and combined it with the Sunflower Stroll, which was created a few years ago to complement the popular Grinter Farms sunflowers south of Tonganoxie that draw crowds from multiple states each year in September.

The sunflower blooms mostly finished up this past weekend, but Fourth Street still is lined with sunflowers on light poles, along with some sunflower-themed artwork courtesy of the Tonganoxie Arts Council.

TAC also will be having its Plein Air Arts Fest from Sept. 30-Oct. 3 in downtown Tonganoxie.

For more information, visit the “Tongie Days” Facebook page.