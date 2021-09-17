Tonganoxie High cross country runners hope that Saturday’s race at Wamego wasn’t their last this year.

The Wamego Country Club has long been the Class 4A state site, so another trip west this year to Wamego means THS runners will be competing at the state championships.

Both teams finished in the middle of the field, as the Tonganoxie boys placed eighth and the THS girls ninth. Both varsity meets had 15 teams competing.

Eudora won the girls meet with 50 points, while the Buhler boys won their meet with 76.

The THS boys scored 241 and girls 233.

Junior Eli Gilmore again led the Tonganoxie boys. He finished in fifth with a time of 17 minutes, 0.18 seconds. Freshman Carter Solomon placed 33rd (18:11.34) and freshman Jett Gilmore 64th (19:23.78). Senior Nick Edholm, meanwhile, placed 72nd (19:44.41), sophomore Michael Bottary 87th (20:46.07) and freshman Brock Gibs 95th (21:19.23). Junior Brandon Wilson came in at 101st (21:42.56).

For the girls, freshman Jocie Thoamas finished 28th (22:23.14) in leading the Chieftains.

Junior Kylie Thomas placed 37th (22:40.29), sophomore Kinnley Hoffhines 40th (22:52.72) and senior Brooklyn Lang 56th (223:54.4). Elena Edholm was 77th (24:54.54) and senior Chyanne Aaron 78th (24:57.03). Senior Macy Geiger placed 93rd (26:03.44)

Some Tonganoxie runners will compete Thursday at McLouth. That meet starts at 4 p.m. at Stan Braksick Sports Complex.

After that it’s the Tonganoxie Invitational next Tuesday. That meet also starts at 4 p.m. and will be at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds.