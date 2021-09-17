Tonganoxie High boys soccer got the offense going again last week, shutting out Paola, 8-0, for the first Frontier League victory of the season.

THS took a 3-0 lead into intermission and never looked back. Tonganoxie went on to get the shutout against the Panthers.

The victory moved Tonganoxie to 3-2 overall on the season and 1-1 in Frontier League play. THS evened its conference record after dropping a 1-0 decision the week before at home against Spring Hill.

Tonganoxie took on St. Marys Academy from down U.S. Highway 24 in St. Marys on Tuesday at home, but the match took place after The Mirror’s print deadline.

Tonganoxie is home again Thursday with a 6 p.m. match against Piper, as the Chieftains return to Frontier League action.

It’s then on to a road match and a nonconference clash this coming Tuesday against Hayden in Topeka. That match starts at 4 p.m. From there, it’s another road match Sept. 23 at Bonner Springs. That match starts at 6 p.m. at BSHS.